Arlington baby killer set for execution Tuesday
A former Kennedale auto mechanic who vowed to go out in a blaze of glory after killing a father and his infant son in a 1987 Christmas Eve killing spree is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. James Eugene Bigby, 61, was convicted of capital murder in 1991 for the two slayings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|30 min
|Leanaxxx26
|100
|Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Eve
|3
|Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06)
|Mar 6
|Javier
|8
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|Mar 5
|Dallas martin
|10
|Is Arlington better than Irving?
|Mar 3
|bolafsson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Tanisha
|46
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC