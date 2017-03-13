Arlington baby killer set for executi...

Arlington baby killer set for execution Tuesday

A former Kennedale auto mechanic who vowed to go out in a blaze of glory after killing a father and his infant son in a 1987 Christmas Eve killing spree is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. James Eugene Bigby, 61, was convicted of capital murder in 1991 for the two slayings.

