The first training program at the new Allpart Supply Wheel Balancing and Automotive Lift Training Center has just wrapped up at Allpart's new facility in Arlington, TX. Allpart hosted the inaugural training program in partnership with the Tire Industry Association as part of TIA's Certified ATS Advanced Instructor Training Tour.

