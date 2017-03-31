ACMs play to a loyal country audience to shore up ratings

As the television industry deals with overall declines in total viewership, organizers behind the Academy of Country Music Awards are focused on keeping the core country music audience coming back each year to watch the genre's biggest stars party in Las Vegas. The ACM Awards, airing live Sunday on CBS , are relying on two likable co-hosts, tried and true stars of the format, cross-genre collaborations, a party vibe and new music to keep fans tuned in.

