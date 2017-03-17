170 Years at Odds with Christ is Long...

170 Years at Odds with Christ is Long Enough:

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

A total of 81 percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump. But the nation's largest evangelical denomination is also striving to improve its race relations -- especially given its Civil War-era history of defending slavery -- and Moore has been one of the SBC's most vocal champions of that effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspected after house owned by Pantego's ... (May '06) Mar 16 TerryTate 9
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mar 15 Leanaxxx26 100
Arlington Curfew? (Nov '07) Mar 11 Eve 3
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) Mar 5 Dallas martin 10
Is Arlington better than Irving? Mar 3 bolafsson 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Feb 26 Tanisha 46
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,660,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC