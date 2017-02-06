Will CVS replace Ojos Locos in downto...

Will CVS replace Ojos Locos in downtown Fort Worth?

Friday Feb 3

The owner of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina says it has no plans to move from its location at 515 Houston St. Chef Caris Turpen at LightCatcher Winery & Bistro said that, after 25 years in the wine business, it's time for semi-retirement. A CVS pharmacy appears headed for a prime location in downtown Fort Worth at the corner of Fifth and Houston streets.

