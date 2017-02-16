Water gushes over dam near flooded Sacramento
California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Wed
|angie2000
|298
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|84
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC