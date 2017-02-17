Verify 7 mins ago 10:39 p.m.Verify: When it's life or death, can you train police to be fair?
Under the microscope. That's where American police departments are today. In large part, it's because of the high-profile police shootings of unarmed African American men, whose stories are spread on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Wed
|angie2000
|298
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|84
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC