Two arrested in 2 1/2-hour armed robbery spree in Arlington early Friday
Two people are in jail after four 7-Eleven convenience stores in Arlington were robbed early Friday morning within a 2A1 2-hour period. The robberies occurred between 1:39 a.m. and 3:58 a.m. and involved two masked suspects in hooded shirts who entered the stores, demanded cash and took property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Longdick10
|88
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Thu
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Thu
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC