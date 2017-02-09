Trey Canard Back To Racing This Weekend

Trey Canard Back To Racing This Weekend

Read more: Cycle News

Trey Canard Back To Racing This Weekend: Red Bull KTM's Trey Canard, whose string of bad luck continued when he hurt his shoulder during practice at the opening round of this year's Monster Energy/AMA Supercross Series in Anaheim, has spent the past few weeks rehabbing the joint and began riding again a couple of weeks ago. Knowing he was out of the championship hunt already, Canard is said to have taken the time to get back up to a truly competitive level before he returned to racing.

