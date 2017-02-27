Texas Pre-School Teacher Removed from...

Texas Pre-School Teacher Removed from Class after Tweeting 'Kill Some Jews'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Accuracy In Academia

Ms. Salem, a teacher at The Children's Courtyard in South Arlington, Texas, tweeted vicious, murderous posts from her now-disabled Twitter account. Remarks such as: "kill some Jews," and "How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enougha HAHAHAHA."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 7 hr bustyyyb1001 95
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) 22 hr ljordan 28
Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08) Sun Tanisha 46
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Sun DR James 5
Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16) Sat Question 8
News Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh... Feb 23 DJJ 1
Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10) Feb 23 4mr gang affiliated 17
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC