Texas pre-school teacher fired for tweeting 'Kill some...
A Muslim pre-school teacher in South Arlington, Texas has been suspended from the classroom following offensive social media messages in which she urged a friend to "kill some Jews." According to the Algemeiner newspaper , Children's Courtyard school has fired teacher Nancy Salem after Salem posted a number of offensive, anti-Semitic messages on Twitter, including an exhortation to "kill some Jews."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|51 min
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 18
|Leanaxxx26
|86
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC