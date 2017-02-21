Texas pre-school teacher fired for tweeting 'Kill some...

Texas pre-school teacher fired for tw...

A Muslim pre-school teacher in South Arlington, Texas has been suspended from the classroom following offensive social media messages in which she urged a friend to "kill some Jews." According to the Algemeiner newspaper , Children's Courtyard school has fired teacher Nancy Salem after Salem posted a number of offensive, anti-Semitic messages on Twitter, including an exhortation to "kill some Jews."

