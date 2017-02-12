Texas Man Blows Away Would-Be Car Bur...

Texas Man Blows Away Would-Be Car Burglar

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A homeowner in a suburb outside of Dallas, Texas, shot and killed a man who was allegedly attempting to break into a car. Authorities arrived on the scene at around 3 a.m. in a neighborhood in Arlington, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 10 hr Laurenpaigeeex3 84
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Sat Reed22 6
Dr Haider Feb 9 Joni P 1
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC