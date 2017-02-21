Teens robbed 4 Arlington 7-Eleven stores early Friday, police say

Four overnight robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Arlington resulted in a brief car chase before one suspect crashed into a light pole and another was caught fleeing on foot early Friday, police said. Akisha Gonzalez, 19, and Paul Mandujano, 17, face aggravated robbery charges and a charge of evading arrest in the case, according to a police press release.

