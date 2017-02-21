Teens robbed 4 Arlington 7-Eleven stores early Friday, police say
Four overnight robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Arlington resulted in a brief car chase before one suspect crashed into a light pole and another was caught fleeing on foot early Friday, police said. Akisha Gonzalez, 19, and Paul Mandujano, 17, face aggravated robbery charges and a charge of evading arrest in the case, according to a police press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Freakyforyouu
|91
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Thu
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Thu
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC