Teacher's aide fired for mocking special needs student

Texas teacher's aide is FIRED for calling a special needs student, 7, a 'she devil' and posting the student's picture on Snapchat A Texas teacher's aide who posted a picture of a seven-year-old student with learning difficulties online along with the caption, 'she devil' has been been fired A teacher's aide who posted a picture of a seven-year-old student with learning difficulties online along with the caption, 'she devil', has been fired. The aide at Martha Reid Elementary School in Arlington, Texas, was sacked after the student's mother was forwarded a copy of the shocking picture that had been screen-shotted from Snapchat.

