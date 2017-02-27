Suspect shot at by police identified in North Richland Hills case
A driver who police say reached for a weapon during a traffic stop and then was fired upon by an officer has been identified as Juan Gonzalez of Arlington. Gonzalez faces an evading-arrest charge in the case.
