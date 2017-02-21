Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzheimera s
There are 1 comment on the Star-Telegram.com story from Yesterday, titled Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzheimera s. In it, Star-Telegram.com reports that:
Robert Earl Davidson was last seen about 11:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mandy Way in south Arlington, according to a police press release. He was able to gain access to vehicle keys and is believed to be driving a gray 2013 GMC Arcadia SUV.
#1 22 hrs ago
Found in Huntsville this evening
