R.I.P voter ID - we should all be hoping

R.I.P voter ID - we should all be hoping

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A sign in March last year tells voters of voter ID requirements before participating in the primary election at Sherrod Elementary school in Arlington, Texas. The Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by Texas on a successful challenge to the law, so it is not in effect anymore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Arlington TX (Jan '07) Wed angie2000 298
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Feb 12 Laurenpaigeeex3 84
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp... Jan 24 Where 3
video poker game rooms (Dec '12) Jan '17 King 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC