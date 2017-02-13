Push to Save Arlington Landmark
One of the most famous casinos in the country, known as the "Vegas before Vegas" here in North Texas, could disappear if something isn't done to save it. The 95-year-old casino and showroom is one of the most visited historical landmarks in Arlington, but it's literally crumbling down a hillside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
