Push to Save Arlington Landmark

Push to Save Arlington Landmark

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

One of the most famous casinos in the country, known as the "Vegas before Vegas" here in North Texas, could disappear if something isn't done to save it. The 95-year-old casino and showroom is one of the most visited historical landmarks in Arlington, but it's literally crumbling down a hillside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 min ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 20 hr Laurenpaigeeex3 84
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Dr Haider Feb 9 Joni P 1
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Al Franken
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC