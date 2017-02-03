Police identify Arlington officers in...

Police identify Arlington officers in fatal traffic stop shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Cpl. Elise Bowden, a mother of eight and a grandmother, remains hospitalized at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, recovering from injuries she suffered after a suspect ran over her twice, police said. She was conducting a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Tavis Crane, had active warrants for his arrest, an Arlington police news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Sat Leans 80
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Sat Bert being helpful 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) Feb 2 truthordie 130
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 31 candicesanders 27
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC