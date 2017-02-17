PMZ Realty Capital Arranges $11.9M Loan for TownePlace Suites by Marriott Las Colinas
PMZ Realty Capital LLC, a national boutique real estate investment banking firm, has arranged an $11.9-million acquisition loan for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Las Colinas, Irving, TX. The 135-suite property offers guests a choice of studio, one- and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and free grocery delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Leanaxxx26
|86
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC