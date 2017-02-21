'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington
Police have released surveillance video of a suspect they're calling the 'plaid bandit' emptying out a safe at the Currency Exchange in The Parks Mall in late January. Call 817-459-6080 with info.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|SixPharts
|1,125
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Longdick10
|88
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Thu
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Thu
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC