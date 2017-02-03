Oakland Supercross Qualifying: Once again, as has been the standard through every single California round of supercross this year so far, practice was shortened due to rain in Oakland. However, it also seems as if the bulk of the rain is going to bookend the event, occurring the day before and the day after the Oakland Supercross, round five of the Monster Energy/AMA Supercross Series.

