Oakland Supercross News: There are a few big things going down as we inch closer to 2017's last California supercross in Oakland this Saturday. The first big news is that two-time 250cc MX champ Jeremy Martin, of the GEICO Honda team, has announced that he won't be able to race in Oakland, due to the concussion suffered last weekend in Arizona.

