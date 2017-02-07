New Driverless Shuttle Offers Test Ri...

New Driverless Shuttle Offers Test Rides in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Observer

Arlington is among the first stops on a cross-country tour promoting the EasyMile EZ10, a driverless shuttle that can reach speeds of up to 35 mph. Not long ago, a driverless car would have made for a good ghost story - perhaps a modern-day twist on the Headless Horseman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Feb 4 Leans 80
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) Feb 2 truthordie 130
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 31 candicesanders 27
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC