New Driverless Shuttle Offers Test Rides in Arlington
Arlington is among the first stops on a cross-country tour promoting the EasyMile EZ10, a driverless shuttle that can reach speeds of up to 35 mph. Not long ago, a driverless car would have made for a good ghost story - perhaps a modern-day twist on the Headless Horseman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 4
|Leans
|80
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 2
|Son of David
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Feb 2
|truthordie
|130
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 31
|candicesanders
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC