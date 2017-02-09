Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning Feb. 11
At 9 a.m. each Saturday, Jason Tamblyn leads a trail running class at the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve. There's an annual $10 trail running club fee to join.
