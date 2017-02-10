Myles Garrett doesn't intend to atten...

Myles Garrett doesn't intend to attend 2017 NFL Draft

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: NFL

The cast of top prospects who gather in Philadelphia for the NFL draft this year as guests of the league, and ultimately are greeted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after their selection, might be missing at least one of the draft's elite talents. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett intends to stay home and watch the draft from Arlington, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr ChrisPhartz 1,089
Dr Haider Thu Joni P 1
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Feb 4 Leans 80
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
Kennedale stinks (Dec '15) Feb 2 truthordie 130
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC