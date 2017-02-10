Myles Garrett doesn't intend to attend 2017 NFL Draft
The cast of top prospects who gather in Philadelphia for the NFL draft this year as guests of the league, and ultimately are greeted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after their selection, might be missing at least one of the draft's elite talents. Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett intends to stay home and watch the draft from Arlington, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NFL.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|Dr Haider
|Thu
|Joni P
|1
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 4
|Leans
|80
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 2
|Son of David
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Feb 2
|truthordie
|130
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC