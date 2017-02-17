Motorist killed in single-vehicle wreck in Arlington
A motorist who lost control of his car was killed early Sunday when he crashed the vehicle on W. Green Oaks Boulevard, police said. No other injuries were reported in the crash which occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. Green Oaks Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Leanaxxx26
|86
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC