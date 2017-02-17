Motorist killed in single-vehicle wre...

Motorist killed in single-vehicle wreck in Arlington

A motorist who lost control of his car was killed early Sunday when he crashed the vehicle on W. Green Oaks Boulevard, police said. No other injuries were reported in the crash which occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. Green Oaks Boulevard.

