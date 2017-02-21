More than 400 students to compete at science and engineering fair
About 412 middle school and high school students from across North Texas will converge at UT-Arlington on Sunday and Monday for the Fort Worth Regional 2017 Science and Engineering Fair. Projects range in categories from math to chemistry to animal science.
