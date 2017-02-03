Michigan will put tickets for season-...

Michigan will put tickets for season-opener vs. Florida on pre-sale Feb. 20

Tickets for Michigan's 2017 season opener against Florida in Arlington, Texas will go on pre-sale Feb. 20, the school announced Friday. Michigan will begin selling its allotment to donors/season ticket holders with 500 or more priority points on Feb. 20. The pre-sale will continue throughout that week: 250 or more points have access Feb. 21, 150 or more points on Feb. 22, 100 or more points on Feb. 23 and 1 or more point on Feb. 24. The Wolverines will open Jim Harbaugh's third season against Florida in the AdvoCare Classic on Sept.

