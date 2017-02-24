Jurors find killer guilty of stabbing...

Jurors find killer guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend 44 times, but he says it 'wasn't on purpose'

A Dallas County jury on Friday quickly convicted a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 40 times in a blind rage that he said "wasn't on purpose." John Pauley Stover, 21, of Forest Hill was found guilty of murder in the Dec. 9, 2015, death of Isela Sanchez.

