Jurors find killer guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend 44 times, but he says it 'wasn't on purpose'
A Dallas County jury on Friday quickly convicted a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 40 times in a blind rage that he said "wasn't on purpose." John Pauley Stover, 21, of Forest Hill was found guilty of murder in the Dec. 9, 2015, death of Isela Sanchez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|DR James
|5
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Question
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Freakyforyouu
|91
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Feb 23
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Feb 23
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC