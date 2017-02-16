Grapevine man rejects plea deal on charges of solicitation of a young girl
A Grapevine man accused of soliciting a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him has rejected a plea deal for seven years in prison. Jonathan Ashley Butler, 37, declined the deal Jan. 27 on the charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Wed
|angie2000
|298
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|84
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Police all over willows 2 apartments on park sp...
|Jan 24
|Where
|3
|video poker game rooms (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|King
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC