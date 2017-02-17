Grand Prairie-UTA partnership takes aim at teacher shortage
Attracting qualified instructors is difficult - and not just because there's a shortage of teachers, University of Texas at Arlington President Vistasp Karbhari said Friday. "What we really have is a shortage of students who want to be teachers," Karbhari said as his university unveiled a partnership Friday with the Grand Prairie school district to produce more teachers - especially those with bilingual and English as a second language, or ESL, training.
