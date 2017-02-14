Giving Back is Beautiful: BeautyKind ...

Giving Back is Beautiful: BeautyKind to Host Charity Concert

BeautyKind, an online beauty retailer known for giving 5% of every purchase to the charitable cause of its customers' choice, has announced its first-ever concert on March 25 in Arlington, Texas. The concert is part of the company's BeautyKind Unites Concert for Causes series and will raise funds for the American Heart Association.

