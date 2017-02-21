Four-alarm fire destroys two businesses in Balch Springs
The fire began about 7 p.m. Friday at a wood pallet supplier and auto repair shop near the 2800 block of South Beltline Road but officials could not say exactly where the flames originated from. Dozens of vehicles between the three businesses were also severely damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Jbabe
|94
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|22 hr
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|DR James
|5
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Question
|8
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Feb 23
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Feb 23
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC