Four-alarm fire destroys two business...

Four-alarm fire destroys two businesses in Balch Springs

The fire began about 7 p.m. Friday at a wood pallet supplier and auto repair shop near the 2800 block of South Beltline Road but officials could not say exactly where the flames originated from. Dozens of vehicles between the three businesses were also severely damaged.

