Family, attorney denied access to hos...

Family, attorney denied access to hospitalized asylum seeker

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Attorneys for a Salvadoran woman who collapsed in a Texas detention center as she seeks asylum say family and lawyers have been denied most contact with her as well as information about her medical condition. A Department of Homeland Security statement says Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a consulate must arrange visits with detainees in medical care in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr OnePhart 1,123
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Feb 18 Leanaxxx26 86
Arlington TX (Jan '07) Feb 15 angie2000 298
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC