Editorial: Arlington should appeal to students
UTA doesn't have a 6th Street or Fry Street like UT-Austin or the University of North Texas. We have Abram Street, which has a few venues in the space closest to campus, but nothing like the entertainment districts of other college towns, urban or otherwise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,088
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Feb 4
|Leans
|80
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 2
|Son of David
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
|Kennedale stinks (Dec '15)
|Feb 2
|truthordie
|130
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 31
|candicesanders
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC