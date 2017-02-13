Driver killed when truck overturned in single-vehicle crash in Arlington
The driver was headed south about 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of South State Highway 360 when the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned, police said. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
