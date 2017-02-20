Continue reading Jurors watch woman b...

Continue reading Jurors watch woman buy pregnancy test an hour before she was stabbed 40 times

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

One of the last things Isela Sanchez did before she was stabbed to death in her Grand Prairie home was buy a pregnancy test. Jurors on Wednesday watched surveillance footage of the 22-year-old leaving a Wal-Mart and getting in a gold sedan belonging to her estranged boyfriend, John Pauley Stover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10) 12 hr 4mr gang affiliated 17
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Feb 18 Leanaxxx26 86
Arlington TX (Jan '07) Feb 15 angie2000 298
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Dr Haider Feb 9 Joni P 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC