Carrie West sworn in as Willow Parka s top cop

It was a packed Willow Park City Council Chamber as Carrie West, the city's new police chief, was sworn in by Mayor Richard Neverdousky. "I am honored and really excited to be a part of this community, thank you for your vote of confidence," West said on Wednesday.

