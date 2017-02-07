CAPPA students master planning for Kennedale's growth
College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs' project studio class won the 2017 Texas American Planning Association Midwest Section Student Award for their Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan for the city of Kennedale. The master plan's purpose is to assess the state of Kennedale's parks, recreation and open space system, according to the project's nomination submission.
