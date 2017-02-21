Canelo Certain That His Right Thumb Injury No Longer An Issue

The Mexican superstar tested it out recently and doesn't expect his right hand to be an issue during camp or during his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 in Las Vegas. Alvarez suffered an avulsion fracture to his right thumb during the second round of his last fight, a ninth-round knockout of England's Liam Smith on September 17 in Arlington, Texas.

