Beware lane closures for I-30/Texas 360 interchange project

More temporary closures of highway and street lanes in Arlington are under way to accommodate progress on the $233 million reconstruction of the Interstate-30/Texas 360 interchange. The massive interchange project, which started construction last spring and is projected to conclude in 2020, will replace a hodgepodge of loops with direct connections between the highways.

