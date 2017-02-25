Awful: Pre-School Teacher Fired Over Social Media Posts, Where She Told Followers To 'Kill Some J...
A pre-school teacher in Arlington, Texas has been fired after past social media posts resurfaced showing that she didn't think enough Jews died during the Holocaust. Nancy Salem, the teacher in question, also told her followers on Twitter to "kill some Jews."
