Avila departure latest shakeup in volatile city, school elections
City and school elections are April 24-May 6, and the turbulence of national politics has stirred a record crowd of challengers in local races. Every Fort Worth or Arlington city or school board incumbent on the ballot faces opposition except one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Leanaxxx26
|86
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC