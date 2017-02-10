Arlington takes big swing with $18.3Ma
It looks like a rugged stretch of Martian terrain now, but come fall the 35-year-old Chester W. Ditto Golf Course will be equally unrecognizable - as a premiere golfing destination in North Texas, city officials and course contractors say. The renovation has completely re-imagined the city-owned golf course, including a full realignment of its 18 holes, making it longer with more water features, bunkers and dynamic elevation changes.
