Arlington takes big swing with $18.3Ma

Arlington takes big swing with $18.3Ma

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

It looks like a rugged stretch of Martian terrain now, but come fall the 35-year-old Chester W. Ditto Golf Course will be equally unrecognizable - as a premiere golfing destination in North Texas, city officials and course contractors say. The renovation has completely re-imagined the city-owned golf course, including a full realignment of its 18 holes, making it longer with more water features, bunkers and dynamic elevation changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 3 hr xoemilygeee 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 hr Many pharts 1,106
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Sat Reed22 6
Dr Haider Thu Joni P 1
Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg... Feb 4 Bert being helpful 1
Jesus Christ, the Son of God Feb 2 Son of David 1
Get-Kleen (Aug '10) Feb 2 Patricia Smith 73
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC