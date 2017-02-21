Arlington Residents Want Answers After Roofing Co. Goes MIA
We've heard horror stories from consumers about contractors taking off with their money, but a North Texas couple says a roofing company preyed on their entire neighborhood. Residents in an Arlington community said they feel completely duped and they didn't even see it coming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mission Arlington and illegal immigrants (Jul '08)
|14 hr
|Tanisha
|46
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|DR James
|5
|Kennedale your tax money (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Question
|8
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Freakyforyouu
|91
|Silver Alert issued for Arlington man with Alzh...
|Feb 23
|DJJ
|1
|Im a former gang member can i still be a cop? (Aug '10)
|Feb 23
|4mr gang affiliated
|17
|Arlington TX (Jan '07)
|Feb 15
|angie2000
|298
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC