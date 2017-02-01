Arlington police fatally shoot man who ran over officer twice
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot by police after he reportedly ran over an Arlington officer twice Wednesday night, police said. A 14-year female veteran officer conducted a traffic stop about 11:38 p.m. at the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Travis Crane, had warrants out for his arrest from Dallas County, an Arlington police news release said.
