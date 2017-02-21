Arlington mayor, two council members draw May 6 challengers
A last-minute barrage of City Council candidates has created contested races for Mayor Jeff Williams and two other incumbents in the May 6 election. Chris "Dobi" Dobson, a substitute teacher who has run for council before, is challenging Williams' bid for a second two-year term.
