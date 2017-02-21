Arlington man gets life in prison for fatal stabbing sparked by road rage
Pervis Lee Andrews Jr., was accused of stabbing 25-year-old Dustin Marchell McGee in the chest while they were in the parking lot in the 300 block of Lincoln Square on Nov. 8, 2015. Andrews was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had previous convictions for a list of other charges, according to records with the Tarrant County District Clerk.
