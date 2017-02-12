Arlington man fatally shoots car burglary suspect, police say
An Arlington homeowner fatally shot a man early Sunday as he was trying to break into a car parked on a street. Officers were called about 3 a.m. to the 3700 block of French Wood Drive, near West Green Oaks Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|29 min
|xoemilygeee
|83
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Sat
|Reed22
|6
|Dr Haider
|Thu
|Joni P
|1
|Trump needs to visit McDowell County, West Virg...
|Feb 4
|Bert being helpful
|1
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God
|Feb 2
|Son of David
|1
|Get-Kleen (Aug '10)
|Feb 2
|Patricia Smith
|73
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC